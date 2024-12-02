Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹1280 and closed at ₹1271.35, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1299.3 and a low of ₹1274.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹1,748,653 crore, the company continues to show resilience despite recent fluctuations. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1608.95 and a low of ₹1185.63, with a trading volume of 748,891 shares on the BSE.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1302.82
|Support 1
|1278.57
|Resistance 2
|1313.28
|Support 2
|1264.78
|Resistance 3
|1327.07
|Support 3
|1254.32
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1632.0, 26.27% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1825.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|9
|9
|8
|Buy
|16
|16
|16
|13
|Hold
|3
|4
|4
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 748 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1299.3 & ₹1274.75 yesterday to end at ₹1292.45. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.