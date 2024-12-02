Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 02 Dec 2024, by 1.66 %. The stock closed at 1271.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1292.45 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 1280 and closed at 1271.35, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 1299.3 and a low of 1274.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of 1,748,653 crore, the company continues to show resilience despite recent fluctuations. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 1608.95 and a low of 1185.63, with a trading volume of 748,891 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11302.82Support 11278.57
Resistance 21313.28Support 21264.78
Resistance 31327.07Support 31254.32
02 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1632.0, 26.27% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1825.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10998
    Buy16161613
    Hold3447
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell0000
02 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15768 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 748 k.

02 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹1271.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1299.3 & 1274.75 yesterday to end at 1292.45. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.