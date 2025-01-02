Explore
Thu Jan 02 2025 09:07:07
LIVE UPDATES

Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2025, 09:17 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2025, by 0.51 %. The stock closed at 1215.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1221.65 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 1218.95 and closed at 1215.45, experiencing a high of 1226.20 and a low of 1212.10. The market capitalization stands at 1,644,792 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 1608.95 and a low of 1202.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 380,215 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2025, 09:17:45 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Reliance Industries has increased by 0.36%, currently trading at 1226.00. However, over the past year, the price of Reliance Industries shares has decreased by 6.48%, remaining at 1226.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 9.20%, reaching 23742.90 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.12%
3 Months-10.51%
6 Months-21.33%
YTD0.48%
1 Year-6.48%
02 Jan 2025, 08:47:41 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11228.07Support 11213.37
Resistance 21234.53Support 21205.13
Resistance 31242.77Support 31198.67
02 Jan 2025, 08:35:22 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1632.0, 33.59% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1825.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1010108
    Buy16161613
    Hold3337
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell0000
02 Jan 2025, 08:19:41 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14018 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 55.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 380 k.

02 Jan 2025, 08:01:10 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries closed at ₹1215.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1226.2 & 1212.1 yesterday to end at 1221.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

