Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹1218.95 and closed at ₹1215.45, experiencing a high of ₹1226.20 and a low of ₹1212.10. The market capitalization stands at ₹1,644,792 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹1608.95 and a low of ₹1202.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 380,215 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Reliance Industries has increased by 0.36%, currently trading at ₹1226.00. However, over the past year, the price of Reliance Industries shares has decreased by 6.48%, remaining at ₹1226.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 9.20%, reaching 23742.90 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.12%
|3 Months
|-10.51%
|6 Months
|-21.33%
|YTD
|0.48%
|1 Year
|-6.48%
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1228.07
|Support 1
|1213.37
|Resistance 2
|1234.53
|Support 2
|1205.13
|Resistance 3
|1242.77
|Support 3
|1198.67
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1632.0, 33.59% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1825.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|8
|Buy
|16
|16
|16
|13
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 55.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 380 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1226.2 & ₹1212.1 yesterday to end at ₹1221.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend