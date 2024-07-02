Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

2 min read . Updated: 02 Jul 2024, 09:17 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 02 Jul 2024, by -0.37 %. The stock closed at 3131.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3120.35 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries had a successful day on the market as its open price was 3129.95 and the close price ended at 3131.85. The stock reached a high of 3157.55 and a low of 3110.4. The company's market capitalization stood at 2111170.02 crore. The 52-week high was 3161.45 and the 52-week low was 2221.05. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the trading volume was at 187606 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jul 2024, 09:17:12 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Industries has increased by 0.26% and is currently trading at 3128.45. Over the past year, Reliance Industries shares have risen by 34.77% to 3128.45, outperforming the Nifty index which grew by 24.94% to reach 24141.95 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.23%
3 Months-2.14%
6 Months20.46%
YTD20.71%
1 Year34.77%
02 Jul 2024, 08:48:18 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13150.05Support 13102.6
Resistance 23178.15Support 23083.25
Resistance 33197.5Support 33055.15
02 Jul 2024, 08:31:11 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3275.0, 4.96% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2600.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3580.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101011
    Buy13131311
    Hold5554
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
02 Jul 2024, 08:18:14 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7779 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 187 k.

02 Jul 2024, 08:03:15 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹3131.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3157.55 & 3110.4 yesterday to end at 3131.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

