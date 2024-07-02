Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries had a successful day on the market as its open price was ₹3129.95 and the close price ended at ₹3131.85. The stock reached a high of ₹3157.55 and a low of ₹3110.4. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹2111170.02 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3161.45 and the 52-week low was ₹2221.05. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the trading volume was at 187606 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Industries has increased by 0.26% and is currently trading at ₹3128.45. Over the past year, Reliance Industries shares have risen by 34.77% to ₹3128.45, outperforming the Nifty index which grew by 24.94% to reach 24141.95 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.23%
|3 Months
|-2.14%
|6 Months
|20.46%
|YTD
|20.71%
|1 Year
|34.77%
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3150.05
|Support 1
|3102.6
|Resistance 2
|3178.15
|Support 2
|3083.25
|Resistance 3
|3197.5
|Support 3
|3055.15
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3275.0, 4.96% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3580.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 187 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3157.55 & ₹3110.4 yesterday to end at ₹3131.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend