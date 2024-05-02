Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries closed today at 2932.1, up 0.03% from yesterday's 2931.15

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2930.9 and closed at ₹2930.5. The stock reached a high of ₹2965 and a low of ₹2927. The market capitalization stood at ₹1,983,125.69 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at ₹3024.8 and the 52-week low at ₹2200.06. The BSE volume for the day was 237,096 shares traded.
Reliance Industries stock reached a low of ₹2927.65 and a high of ₹2953.90 on the current day.
An increase in futures price and open interest in Reliance Industries indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Reliance Industries share price closed the day at ₹2932.1 - a 0.03% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 2947.42 , 2964.13 , 2973.62. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 2921.22 , 2911.73 , 2895.02.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Reliance Industries share price is at ₹2930 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2917.78 and ₹2958.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2917.78 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2958.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Industries share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The Reliance Industries stock had a low of ₹2933 and a high of ₹2953.9 on the current day.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Industries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The stock price has been moving between 2955.0 and 2936.4 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 2936.4 and selling near hourly resistance at 2955.0.
Today, Reliance Industries' stock price rose by 0.55% to reach ₹2947.35, outperforming its peers. While Oil & Natural Gas Corporation and Oil India are experiencing declines, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Petronet LNG are showing growth. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.33% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|2947.35
|16.2
|0.55
|3024.8
|2200.06
|1994086.11
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|282.2
|-0.65
|-0.23
|292.45
|150.7
|355015.48
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|527.2
|32.0
|6.46
|594.45
|239.25
|74785.87
|Oil India
|614.9
|-5.4
|-0.87
|669.05
|240.65
|66680.08
|Petronet LNG
|321.35
|10.8
|3.48
|318.6
|191.65
|48202.5
The volume traded by Reliance Industries until 10 AM is up by 24.78% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹2948.75, showing a 0.6% increase. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement combined with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Reliance Industries touched a high of 2951.6 & a low of 2933.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2955.0
|Support 1
|2936.4
|Resistance 2
|2962.6
|Support 2
|2925.4
|Resistance 3
|2973.6
|Support 3
|2917.8
Today, Reliance Industries' stock price increased by 0.13% to reach ₹2935.1, while its counterparts are showing mixed results. While Oil & Natural Gas Corporation and Oil India are declining, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Petronet LNG are experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.14% and 0.17% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|2935.1
|3.95
|0.13
|3024.8
|2200.06
|1985798.14
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|282.15
|-0.7
|-0.25
|292.45
|150.7
|354952.58
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|513.55
|18.35
|3.71
|594.45
|239.25
|72849.55
|Oil India
|614.0
|-6.3
|-1.02
|669.05
|240.65
|66582.48
|Petronet LNG
|310.55
|0.0
|0.0
|318.6
|191.65
|46582.5
An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Reliance Industries indicates that the current upward trend may be slowing down, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.
The share price of Reliance Industries has increased by 0.64% and is currently trading at ₹2949.95. Over the past year, Reliance Industries shares have gained 33.52% to reach ₹2949.95. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.56% to 22604.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.53%
|3 Months
|-0.46%
|6 Months
|28.24%
|YTD
|13.5%
|1 Year
|33.52%
The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2958.18
|Support 1
|2917.78
|Resistance 2
|2982.37
|Support 2
|2901.57
|Resistance 3
|2998.58
|Support 3
|2877.38
The trading volume yesterday was 8.38% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 237 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹2965 & ₹2927 yesterday to end at ₹2930.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
