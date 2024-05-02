Hello User
Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries closed today at 2932.1, up 0.03% from yesterday's 2931.15

LIVE UPDATES
27 min read . 05:31 PM IST Trade
Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 02 May 2024, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 2931.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2932.1 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Stock Price Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at 2930.9 and closed at 2930.5. The stock reached a high of 2965 and a low of 2927. The market capitalization stood at 1,983,125.69 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at 3024.8 and the 52-week low at 2200.06. The BSE volume for the day was 237,096 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 May 2024, 05:31 PM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Industries stock reached a low of 2927.65 and a high of 2953.90 on the current day.

02 May 2024, 04:32 PM IST Reliance Industries share price update : Futures trading higher by 0.32%; Futures open interest increased by 1.84%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Reliance Industries indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

02 May 2024, 03:48 PM IST Reliance Industries share price NSE Live :Reliance Industries closed today at ₹2932.1, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹2931.15

Reliance Industries share price closed the day at 2932.1 - a 0.03% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 2947.42 , 2964.13 , 2973.62. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 2921.22 , 2911.73 , 2895.02.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

02 May 2024, 03:35 PM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates

02 May 2024, 03:10 PM IST Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2930, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹2931.15

Reliance Industries share price is at 2930 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2917.78 and 2958.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2917.78 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2958.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 03:00 PM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days2932.89
10 Days2935.37
20 Days2941.51
50 Days2935.98
100 Days2783.41
300 Days2600.99
02 May 2024, 02:58 PM IST Reliance Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Industries share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

02 May 2024, 02:35 PM IST Reliance Industries share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

02 May 2024, 02:14 PM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3220.0, 9.41% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2238.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10111112
    Buy13121111
    Hold5545
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
02 May 2024, 02:05 PM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2942.9, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹2931.15

Reliance Industries share price is at 2942.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2917.78 and 2958.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2917.78 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2958.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 01:35 PM IST Reliance Industries share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

02 May 2024, 01:16 PM IST Reliance Industries share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.27%; Futures open interest increased by 0.02%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Reliance Industries indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

02 May 2024, 01:01 PM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The Reliance Industries stock had a low of 2933 and a high of 2953.9 on the current day.

02 May 2024, 12:37 PM IST Reliance Industries share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

02 May 2024, 12:21 PM IST Reliance Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Industries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

02 May 2024, 12:10 PM IST Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2949.55, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹2931.15

Reliance Industries share price is at 2949.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2917.78 and 2958.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2917.78 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2958.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 11:39 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 2955.0 and 2936.4 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 2936.4 and selling near hourly resistance at 2955.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
02 May 2024, 11:25 AM IST Reliance Industries share price update :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2943.45, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹2931.15

Reliance Industries share price is at 2943.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2917.78 and 2958.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2917.78 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2958.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 11:15 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Reliance Industries' stock price rose by 0.55% to reach 2947.35, outperforming its peers. While Oil & Natural Gas Corporation and Oil India are experiencing declines, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Petronet LNG are showing growth. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.33% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries2947.3516.20.553024.82200.061994086.11
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation282.2-0.65-0.23292.45150.7355015.48
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation527.232.06.46594.45239.2574785.87
Oil India614.9-5.4-0.87669.05240.6566680.08
Petronet LNG321.3510.83.48318.6191.6548202.5
02 May 2024, 10:45 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 24.78% higher than yesterday

The volume traded by Reliance Industries until 10 AM is up by 24.78% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at 2948.75, showing a 0.6% increase. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement combined with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

02 May 2024, 10:35 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Industries touched a high of 2951.6 & a low of 2933.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12955.0Support 12936.4
Resistance 22962.6Support 22925.4
Resistance 32973.6Support 32917.8
02 May 2024, 09:54 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Reliance Industries' stock price increased by 0.13% to reach 2935.1, while its counterparts are showing mixed results. While Oil & Natural Gas Corporation and Oil India are declining, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Petronet LNG are experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.14% and 0.17% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries2935.13.950.133024.82200.061985798.14
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation282.15-0.7-0.25292.45150.7354952.58
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation513.5518.353.71594.45239.2572849.55
Oil India614.0-6.3-1.02669.05240.6566582.48
Petronet LNG310.550.00.0318.6191.6546582.5
02 May 2024, 09:46 AM IST Reliance Industries share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.34%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.17%

An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Reliance Industries indicates that the current upward trend may be slowing down, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.

02 May 2024, 09:32 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2945.75, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹2931.15

Reliance Industries share price is at 2945.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2917.78 and 2958.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2917.78 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2958.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 09:22 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Reliance Industries has increased by 0.64% and is currently trading at 2949.95. Over the past year, Reliance Industries shares have gained 33.52% to reach 2949.95. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.56% to 22604.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.53%
3 Months-0.46%
6 Months28.24%
YTD13.5%
1 Year33.52%
02 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Reliance Industries share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12958.18Support 12917.78
Resistance 22982.37Support 22901.57
Resistance 32998.58Support 32877.38
02 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3220.0, 9.85% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2238.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

02 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Today : Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5512 k

The trading volume yesterday was 8.38% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 237 k.

02 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2930.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 2965 & 2927 yesterday to end at 2930.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.