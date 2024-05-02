Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries closed today at ₹ 2932.1, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹ 2931.15

LIVE UPDATES

27 min read . 05:31 PM IST Trade

Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 02 May 2024, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 2931.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2932.1 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.