Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 02 Sep 2024, by -0.69 %. The stock closed at 3040.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3019.75 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 3083.95 and closed at 3040.85. The highest price reached during the day was 3083.95, while the lowest was 3006.95. The company's market capitalization stood at 2043105.96 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3217.9 and 2221.05, respectively. A total of 695,904 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Sep 2024, 08:32 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3411.5, 12.97% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2600.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3786.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy88810
    Buy13131313
    Hold7775
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell0000
02 Sep 2024, 08:16 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6561 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 227.78% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 695 k.

02 Sep 2024, 08:02 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹3040.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3083.95 & 3006.95 yesterday to end at 3019.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

