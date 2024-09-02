Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹3083.95 and closed at ₹3040.85. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3083.95, while the lowest was ₹3006.95. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹2043105.96 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3217.9 and ₹2221.05, respectively. A total of 695,904 shares were traded on the BSE.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3411.5, 12.97% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3786.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|10
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 227.78% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 695 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3083.95 & ₹3006.95 yesterday to end at ₹3019.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend