Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stocks Drop in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stocks Drop in Trading Today

18 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2024, 03:20 PM IST
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 03 Apr 2024, by -0.84 %. The stock closed at 2971.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2946.45 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Stock Price TodayPremium
Reliance Industries Stock Price Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries opened at 2966.9 and closed at 2971.3. The stock reached a high of 2966.9 and a low of 2945.5. The market capitalization was 1,99,9598.71 crore. The 52-week high was 3024.8 and the 52-week low was 2104.48. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 28566.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Apr 2024, 03:20:07 PM IST

Reliance Industries April futures opened at 2978.0 as against previous close of 2991.15

Reliance Industries is currently trading at a spot price of 2947.65. The bid price stands at 2958.0 with a bid quantity of 250, while the offer price is 2958.2 with an offer quantity of 250. The open interest for the stock is at 40914750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

03 Apr 2024, 03:16:22 PM IST

Reliance Industries Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Reliance Industries Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 2095.83789 and a high of 3024.90000. This indicates a fluctuation in the stock's value over the past year, with the high and low points serving as reference points for investors.

03 Apr 2024, 03:01:36 PM IST

Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2946.45, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹2971.3

The current price of Reliance Industries stock is 2946.45 with a net change of -24.85 and a percent change of -0.84%. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

Click here for Reliance Industries Board Meetings

03 Apr 2024, 02:41:12 PM IST

Top active options for Reliance Industries

Top active call options for Reliance Industries at 03 Apr 14:41 were at strike price of 3000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 2960.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 43.95 (-23.96%) & 61.4 (-21.33%) respectively.

Top active put options for Reliance Industries at 03 Apr 14:41 were at strike price of 2960.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 3000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 58.0 (+27.05%) & 81.1 (+24.77%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

03 Apr 2024, 02:32:48 PM IST

Reliance Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Reliance Industries2945.0-26.3-0.893024.82104.481992614.69
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation274.92.650.97284.75150.45345831.88
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation477.0-5.2-1.08594.45220.8567664.76
Oil India643.3513.22.09647.4240.6569765.21
Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals238.30.50.21289.2552.8141764.43
03 Apr 2024, 02:20:55 PM IST

Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2950, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹2971.3

The current stock price of Reliance Industries is 2950, which represents a decrease of 0.72% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -21.3 points.

03 Apr 2024, 02:03:16 PM IST

Reliance Industries April futures opened at 2978.0 as against previous close of 2991.15

Reliance Industries is currently trading at a spot price of 2955.75 with a bid price of 2970.05 and an offer price of 2970.6. The stock has a bid quantity of 500 and an offer quantity of 250. The open interest for Reliance Industries stands at 40,678,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

03 Apr 2024, 01:41:26 PM IST

Reliance Industries share price update :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2956, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹2971.3

The current price of Reliance Industries stock is 2956, with a percent change of -0.51% and a net change of -15.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 01:40:02 PM IST

Reliance Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Industries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 Apr 2024, 01:31:23 PM IST

Reliance Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days2945.64
10 Days2908.27
20 Days2928.94
50 Days2892.00
100 Days2690.44
300 Days2545.98
03 Apr 2024, 01:23:00 PM IST

Top active options for Reliance Industries

Top active call options for Reliance Industries at 03 Apr 13:23 were at strike price of 3000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 2960.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 48.0 (-16.96%) & 66.3 (-15.05%) respectively.

Top active put options for Reliance Industries at 03 Apr 13:23 were at strike price of 2960.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 2800.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 52.2 (+14.35%) & 8.8 (+7.98%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

03 Apr 2024, 01:11:16 PM IST

Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The Reliance Industries stock reached a low of 2945.5 and a high of 2966.9 on the current trading day.

03 Apr 2024, 01:00:09 PM IST

Reliance Industries share price NSE Live :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2960.15, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹2971.3

The current stock price of Reliance Industries is 2960.15 with a net change of -11.15 and a percent change of -0.38. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 12:52:10 PM IST

Reliance Industries Live Updates

03 Apr 2024, 12:40:02 PM IST

Reliance Industries April futures opened at 2978.0 as against previous close of 2991.15

Reliance Industries is currently trading at a spot price of 2959.15 with a bid price of 2974.05 and an offer price of 2974.75. The stock has an offer quantity of 250 and a bid quantity of 1250. The open interest stands at 40483000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

03 Apr 2024, 12:32:45 PM IST

Reliance Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Reliance Industries2962.75-8.55-0.293024.82104.482004624.5
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation276.03.751.38284.75150.45347215.71
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation477.55-4.65-0.96594.45220.8567742.78
Oil India644.414.252.26647.4240.6569879.07
Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals237.75-0.05-0.02289.2552.8141668.04
03 Apr 2024, 12:21:33 PM IST

Reliance Industries share price update :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2957.4, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹2971.3

The stock price of Reliance Industries is currently at 2957.4, with a decrease of 0.47% or a net change of -13.9.

03 Apr 2024, 12:10:07 PM IST

Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Industries stock reached a low of 2945.5 and a high of 2966.9 on the current day.

03 Apr 2024, 12:03:01 PM IST

Top active options for Reliance Industries

Top active call options for Reliance Industries at 03 Apr 12:03 were at strike price of 3000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 2960.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 47.85 (-17.21%) & 65.95 (-15.5%) respectively.

Top active put options for Reliance Industries at 03 Apr 12:03 were at strike price of 2960.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 2800.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 52.8 (+15.66%) & 9.45 (+15.95%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

03 Apr 2024, 11:42:09 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2955.75, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹2971.3

The current stock price of Reliance Industries is 2955.75 with a percent change of -0.52% resulting in a net change of -15.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price compared to the previous trading day.

Click here for Reliance Industries Profit Loss

03 Apr 2024, 11:32:13 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Reliance Industries2956.05-15.25-0.513024.82104.482000091.22
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation275.63.351.23284.75150.45346712.5
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation477.2-5.0-1.04594.45220.8567693.13
Oil India650.5520.43.24647.4240.6570545.98
Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals237.65-0.15-0.06289.2552.8141650.51
03 Apr 2024, 11:22:28 AM IST

Reliance Industries April futures opened at 2978.0 as against previous close of 2991.15

Reliance Industries is currently trading at a spot price of 2955.5 with a bid price of 2967.45 and an offer price of 2968.3. The stock has a bid quantity of 500 and an offer quantity of 750. The open interest for Reliance Industries is 40,494,750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

03 Apr 2024, 11:13:06 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Industries stock reached a high of 2966.9 and a low of 2945.5 on the current day.

03 Apr 2024, 11:00:14 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2971.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries had a BSE volume of 28566 shares with a closing price of 2971.3.

