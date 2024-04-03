Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stocks Drop in Trading Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2966.9 and closed at ₹2971.3. The stock reached a high of ₹2966.9 and a low of ₹2945.5. The market capitalization was ₹1,99,9598.71 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3024.8 and the 52-week low was ₹2104.48. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 28566.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries April futures opened at 2978.0 as against previous close of 2991.15
Reliance Industries is currently trading at a spot price of 2947.65. The bid price stands at 2958.0 with a bid quantity of 250, while the offer price is 2958.2 with an offer quantity of 250. The open interest for the stock is at 40914750.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Reliance Industries Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Reliance Industries Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 2095.83789 and a high of 3024.90000. This indicates a fluctuation in the stock's value over the past year, with the high and low points serving as reference points for investors.
Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2946.45, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹2971.3
The current price of Reliance Industries stock is ₹2946.45 with a net change of -24.85 and a percent change of -0.84%. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Click here for Reliance Industries Board Meetings
Top active options for Reliance Industries
Top active call options for Reliance Industries at 03 Apr 14:41 were at strike price of ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹2960.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹43.95 (-23.96%) & ₹61.4 (-21.33%) respectively.
Top active put options for Reliance Industries at 03 Apr 14:41 were at strike price of ₹2960.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹58.0 (+27.05%) & ₹81.1 (+24.77%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Reliance Industries share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Reliance Industries
|2945.0
|-26.3
|-0.89
|3024.8
|2104.48
|1992614.69
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|274.9
|2.65
|0.97
|284.75
|150.45
|345831.88
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|477.0
|-5.2
|-1.08
|594.45
|220.85
|67664.76
|Oil India
|643.35
|13.2
|2.09
|647.4
|240.65
|69765.21
|Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals
|238.3
|0.5
|0.21
|289.25
|52.81
|41764.43
Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2950, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹2971.3
The current stock price of Reliance Industries is ₹2950, which represents a decrease of 0.72% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -21.3 points.
Reliance Industries April futures opened at 2978.0 as against previous close of 2991.15
Reliance Industries is currently trading at a spot price of 2955.75 with a bid price of 2970.05 and an offer price of 2970.6. The stock has a bid quantity of 500 and an offer quantity of 250. The open interest for Reliance Industries stands at 40,678,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Reliance Industries share price update :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2956, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹2971.3
The current price of Reliance Industries stock is ₹2956, with a percent change of -0.51% and a net change of -15.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Reliance Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Industries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Reliance Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|2945.64
|10 Days
|2908.27
|20 Days
|2928.94
|50 Days
|2892.00
|100 Days
|2690.44
|300 Days
|2545.98
Top active options for Reliance Industries
Top active call options for Reliance Industries at 03 Apr 13:23 were at strike price of ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹2960.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹48.0 (-16.96%) & ₹66.3 (-15.05%) respectively.
Top active put options for Reliance Industries at 03 Apr 13:23 were at strike price of ₹2960.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹2800.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹52.2 (+14.35%) & ₹8.8 (+7.98%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range
The Reliance Industries stock reached a low of ₹2945.5 and a high of ₹2966.9 on the current trading day.
Reliance Industries share price NSE Live :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2960.15, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹2971.3
The current stock price of Reliance Industries is ₹2960.15 with a net change of -11.15 and a percent change of -0.38. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Reliance Industries Live Updates
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES
Reliance Industries April futures opened at 2978.0 as against previous close of 2991.15
Reliance Industries is currently trading at a spot price of 2959.15 with a bid price of 2974.05 and an offer price of 2974.75. The stock has an offer quantity of 250 and a bid quantity of 1250. The open interest stands at 40483000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Reliance Industries share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Reliance Industries
|2962.75
|-8.55
|-0.29
|3024.8
|2104.48
|2004624.5
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|276.0
|3.75
|1.38
|284.75
|150.45
|347215.71
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|477.55
|-4.65
|-0.96
|594.45
|220.85
|67742.78
|Oil India
|644.4
|14.25
|2.26
|647.4
|240.65
|69879.07
|Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals
|237.75
|-0.05
|-0.02
|289.25
|52.81
|41668.04
Reliance Industries share price update :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2957.4, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹2971.3
The stock price of Reliance Industries is currently at ₹2957.4, with a decrease of 0.47% or a net change of -13.9.
Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range
Reliance Industries stock reached a low of ₹2945.5 and a high of ₹2966.9 on the current day.
Top active options for Reliance Industries
Top active call options for Reliance Industries at 03 Apr 12:03 were at strike price of ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹2960.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹47.85 (-17.21%) & ₹65.95 (-15.5%) respectively.
Top active put options for Reliance Industries at 03 Apr 12:03 were at strike price of ₹2960.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹2800.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹52.8 (+15.66%) & ₹9.45 (+15.95%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2955.75, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹2971.3
The current stock price of Reliance Industries is ₹2955.75 with a percent change of -0.52% resulting in a net change of -15.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price compared to the previous trading day.
Click here for Reliance Industries Profit Loss
Reliance Industries share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Reliance Industries
|2956.05
|-15.25
|-0.51
|3024.8
|2104.48
|2000091.22
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|275.6
|3.35
|1.23
|284.75
|150.45
|346712.5
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|477.2
|-5.0
|-1.04
|594.45
|220.85
|67693.13
|Oil India
|650.55
|20.4
|3.24
|647.4
|240.65
|70545.98
|Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals
|237.65
|-0.15
|-0.06
|289.25
|52.81
|41650.51
Reliance Industries April futures opened at 2978.0 as against previous close of 2991.15
Reliance Industries is currently trading at a spot price of 2955.5 with a bid price of 2967.45 and an offer price of 2968.3. The stock has a bid quantity of 500 and an offer quantity of 750. The open interest for Reliance Industries is 40,494,750.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range
Reliance Industries stock reached a high of ₹2966.9 and a low of ₹2945.5 on the current day.
Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2971.3 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries had a BSE volume of 28566 shares with a closing price of ₹2971.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!