Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stocks Drop in Trading Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2966.9 and closed at ₹2971.3. The stock reached a high of ₹2966.9 and a low of ₹2945.5. The market capitalization was ₹1,99,9598.71 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3024.8 and the 52-week low was ₹2104.48. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 28566.
Reliance Industries is currently trading at a spot price of 2947.65. The bid price stands at 2958.0 with a bid quantity of 250, while the offer price is 2958.2 with an offer quantity of 250. The open interest for the stock is at 40914750.
Reliance Industries Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 2095.83789 and a high of 3024.90000. This indicates a fluctuation in the stock's value over the past year, with the high and low points serving as reference points for investors.
The current price of Reliance Industries stock is ₹2946.45 with a net change of -24.85 and a percent change of -0.84%. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Top active call options for Reliance Industries at 03 Apr 14:41 were at strike price of ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹2960.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹43.95 (-23.96%) & ₹61.4 (-21.33%) respectively.
Top active put options for Reliance Industries at 03 Apr 14:41 were at strike price of ₹2960.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹58.0 (+27.05%) & ₹81.1 (+24.77%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Reliance Industries
|2945.0
|-26.3
|-0.89
|3024.8
|2104.48
|1992614.69
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|274.9
|2.65
|0.97
|284.75
|150.45
|345831.88
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|477.0
|-5.2
|-1.08
|594.45
|220.85
|67664.76
|Oil India
|643.35
|13.2
|2.09
|647.4
|240.65
|69765.21
|Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals
|238.3
|0.5
|0.21
|289.25
|52.81
|41764.43
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Industries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|2945.64
|10 Days
|2908.27
|20 Days
|2928.94
|50 Days
|2892.00
|100 Days
|2690.44
|300 Days
|2545.98
