Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 03 Dec 2024, by 1.28 %. The stock closed at 1292.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1309.05 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 1291.65 and closed slightly higher at 1292.45. The stock reached a high of 1311.05 and dipped to a low of 1277. The company's market capitalization stood at 1,771,591 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 1608.95 and a low of 1185.63, with a trading volume of 633,384 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11320.35Support 11286.4
Resistance 21332.65Support 21264.75
Resistance 31354.3Support 31252.45
03 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1632.0, 24.67% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1825.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy101098
    Buy16161613
    Hold3347
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell0000
03 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15856 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 633 k.

03 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹1292.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1311.05 & 1277 yesterday to end at 1309.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

