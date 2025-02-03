Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 03 Feb 2025

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹1265 and closed slightly lower at ₹1264.90. The stock reached a high of ₹1269.95 and a low of ₹1241.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹17,119.80 crore, the company's shares traded a volume of 266,300 on the BSE. Over the past year, Reliance's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1608.95 and a low of ₹1202.10.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1271.2
|Support 1
|1253.85
|Resistance 2
|1277.45
|Support 2
|1242.75
|Resistance 3
|1288.55
|Support 3
|1236.5
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1559.0, 23.28% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1740.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|10
|9
|Buy
|16
|16
|16
|16
|Hold
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 462 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1269.95 & ₹1241.50 yesterday to end at ₹1264.65. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.