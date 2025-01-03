Hello User
Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2025, by 1.64 %. The stock closed at 1221.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1241.65 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 1220.7 and closed slightly higher at 1221.65. The stock reached a high of 1244.5 and a low of 1220.25 during the session. With a market capitalization of 1,652,641 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of 1608.95 and above the 52-week low of 1202.1. The BSE volume recorded was 529,144 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13816 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.91% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 529 k.

03 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries closed at ₹1221.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1244.5 & 1220.25 yesterday to end at 1241.65. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

