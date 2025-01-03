Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹1220.7 and closed slightly higher at ₹1221.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1244.5 and a low of ₹1220.25 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹1,652,641 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹1608.95 and above the 52-week low of ₹1202.1. The BSE volume recorded was 529,144 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.91% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 529 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1244.5 & ₹1220.25 yesterday to end at ₹1241.65. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.