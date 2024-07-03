Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹3133.8 and closed at ₹3120.35. The high for the day was ₹3150 and the low was ₹3113.35. The market capitalization was ₹2119255.17 crore with a 52-week high of ₹3161.45 and a 52-week low of ₹2221.05. The BSE volume for the day was 157108 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 157 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3150 & ₹3113.35 yesterday to end at ₹3120.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend