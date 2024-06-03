Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Shares Rise in Positive Trading Session

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2974.9 and closed at ₹2859.6. The high for the day was ₹2984.5, while the low was ₹2918. The market capitalization stood at ₹2012116.68 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3024.8, and the 52-week low was ₹2221.05. The BSE volume for the day was 96445 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries stock's price fluctuated between ₹2918 and ₹2984.5 on the current day.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 24.00% higher than yesterday
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Reliance Industries until 12 AM is 24.00% higher than the previous day, while the stock price is currently trading at ₹2975, reflecting a 4.04% increase. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may suggest a potential further decrease in prices.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 2989.05 and 2953.15 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 2953.15 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2989.05.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2976.18
|Support 1
|2962.83
|Resistance 2
|2982.27
|Support 2
|2955.57
|Resistance 3
|2989.53
|Support 3
|2949.48
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Industries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|2899.34
|10 Days
|2887.87
|20 Days
|2861.87
|50 Days
|2898.87
|100 Days
|2858.38
|300 Days
|2637.37
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries share price is at ₹2965.65 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹2925.0. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Reliance Industries by 11 AM is 26.57% higher than the previous day, while the price is at ₹2970.45, up by 3.88%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries reached a peak of 2984.45 and a trough of 2948.55 in the preceding trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 2970.02 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2989.05
|Support 1
|2953.15
|Resistance 2
|3004.7
|Support 2
|2932.9
|Resistance 3
|3024.95
|Support 3
|2917.25
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2984.5 & ₹2918 yesterday to end at ₹2859.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend