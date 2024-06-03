Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Shares Rise in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
10 min read . 01:03 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 3.71 %. The stock closed at 2859.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2965.65 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at 2974.9 and closed at 2859.6. The high for the day was 2984.5, while the low was 2918. The market capitalization stood at 2012116.68 crore. The 52-week high was 3024.8, and the 52-week low was 2221.05. The BSE volume for the day was 96445 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 01:03 PM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries stock's price fluctuated between 2918 and 2984.5 on the current day.

03 Jun 2024, 12:45 PM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 24.00% higher than yesterday

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Reliance Industries until 12 AM is 24.00% higher than the previous day, while the stock price is currently trading at 2975, reflecting a 4.04% increase. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may suggest a potential further decrease in prices.

03 Jun 2024, 12:38 PM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 2989.05 and 2953.15 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 2953.15 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2989.05.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12976.18Support 12962.83
Resistance 22982.27Support 22955.57
Resistance 32989.53Support 32949.48
03 Jun 2024, 12:26 PM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Industries share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 Jun 2024, 12:24 PM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days2899.34
10 Days2887.87
20 Days2861.87
50 Days2898.87
100 Days2858.38
300 Days2637.37
03 Jun 2024, 12:11 PM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries trading at ₹2965.65, up 3.71% from yesterday's ₹2859.6

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries share price is at 2965.65 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 2925.0. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

03 Jun 2024, 11:46 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 26.57% higher than yesterday

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Reliance Industries by 11 AM is 26.57% higher than the previous day, while the price is at 2970.45, up by 3.88%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

03 Jun 2024, 11:37 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries reached a peak of 2984.45 and a trough of 2948.55 in the preceding trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 2970.02 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12989.05Support 12953.15
Resistance 23004.7Support 22932.9
Resistance 33024.95Support 32917.25
03 Jun 2024, 11:21 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹2859.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2984.5 & 2918 yesterday to end at 2859.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.