Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries closed today at ₹2868.5, down -2.17% from yesterday's ₹2932.1

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2945.35, reached a high of ₹2953.9, and a low of ₹2927.65 before closing at ₹2931.15. The market capitalization was ₹1,983,768.43 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3024.8 and the 52-week low was ₹2200.06. The BSE volume for the day was 124,785 shares traded.
Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range
Reliance Industries stock's price reached a low of ₹2832.7 and a high of ₹2949.1 on the current day.
Reliance Industries share price Today : Futures trading lower by -2.59%; Futures open interest increased by 4.88%
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Reliance Industries indicate potential negative price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed today at ₹2868.5, down -2.17% from yesterday's ₹2932.1
Reliance Industries share price closed the day at ₹2868.5 - a 2.17% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 2934.37 , 3000.93 , 3051.97. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 2816.77 , 2765.73 , 2699.17.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Reliance Industries share price update : Volume traded till 3 PM is 244.16% higher than yesterday
The volume traded by Reliance Industries until 3 PM is 244.16% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹2868.5, showing a decrease of -2.17%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Reliance Industries share price NSE Live :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2866.5, down -2.24% from yesterday's ₹2932.1
Reliance Industries share price is at ₹2866.5 and has crossed the key daily support price level of ₹2895.02. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.
Reliance Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Industries share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Reliance Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|2932.89
|10 Days
|2935.37
|20 Days
|2941.51
|50 Days
|2935.98
|100 Days
|2783.41
|300 Days
|2601.98
Reliance Industries share price update : Volume traded till 2 PM is 659.88% higher than yesterday
The volume traded by Reliance Industries until 2 PM is 659.88% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹2858.3, showing an increase of -2.52%. Volume traded is a significant factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Reliance Industries share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 2872.2 and 2840.8 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 2840.8 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2872.2.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2856.77
|Support 1
|2835.97
|Resistance 2
|2865.53
|Support 2
|2823.93
|Resistance 3
|2877.57
|Support 3
|2815.17
Reliance Industries share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3220.0, 13.06% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2238.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|11
|12
|Buy
|13
|13
|11
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|5
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2845.1, down -2.97% from yesterday's ₹2932.1
Reliance Industries share price is at ₹2845.1 and has crossed the key daily support price level of ₹2895.02. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.
Reliance Industries share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is 574.13% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Reliance Industries until 1 PM is 574.13% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹2847, showing a decrease of -2.9%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume suggests a stable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Reliance Industries share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Reliance Industries reached a high of 2879.2 and a low of 2847.8 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 2864.05 and 2848.95, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing current long positions, while new investors could assess the possibility of a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2872.2
|Support 1
|2840.8
|Resistance 2
|2891.4
|Support 2
|2828.6
|Resistance 3
|2903.6
|Support 3
|2809.4
Reliance Industries share price Today : Futures trading lower by -2.74%; Futures open interest increased by 2.96%
The decrease in futures price and the increase in open interest for Reliance Industries indicate a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders holding short positions may consider maintaining them.
Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range
Reliance Industries stock reached a low of ₹2850 and a high of ₹2949.1 on the current day.
Reliance Industries share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 432.36% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Reliance Industries until 12 AM has increased by 432.36% compared to yesterday, while the price was at ₹2878.3, showing a decrease of -1.83%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Reliance Industries share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Reliance Industries reached a peak of 2894.55 and a trough of 2864.2 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 2885.23 and 2875.87, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders may consider closing current long positions, while new investors can assess the potential for a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2894.4
|Support 1
|2864.05
|Resistance 2
|2909.65
|Support 2
|2848.95
|Resistance 3
|2924.75
|Support 3
|2833.7
Reliance Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Industries share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Reliance Industries share price update :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2878, down -1.85% from yesterday's ₹2932.1
Reliance Industries share price is at ₹2878 and has crossed the key daily support price level of ₹2895.02. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.
Reliance Industries share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 138.07% higher than yesterday
The volume traded by Reliance Industries until 11 AM is 138.07% higher than the previous day, with the price at ₹2886.25, reflecting a decrease of -1.56%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may suggest a potential further decrease in prices.
Reliance Industries share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
Reliance Industries reached a high of 2919.8 and a low of 2893.15 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 2901.37 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 2886.93 and 2864.17.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2911.88
|Support 1
|2885.23
|Resistance 2
|2929.17
|Support 2
|2875.87
|Resistance 3
|2938.53
|Support 3
|2858.58
Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2897.45, down -1.18% from yesterday's ₹2932.1
The current market price of Reliance Industries has broken the first support of ₹2921.22 & second support of ₹2911.73 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹2895.02. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹2895.02 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Reliance Industries share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Reliance Industries' stock price dropped by 0.89% to reach ₹2906.05, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Petronet LNG is declining, whereas Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Oil India are all seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.17% and 0.36% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|2905.6
|-26.5
|-0.9
|3024.8
|2200.06
|1965839.35
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|290.2
|7.55
|2.67
|292.45
|150.7
|365079.7
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|537.5
|4.3
|0.81
|594.45
|239.25
|76246.97
|Oil India
|639.0
|8.8
|1.4
|669.05
|240.65
|69293.49
|Petronet LNG
|318.4
|-2.3
|-0.72
|322.5
|191.65
|47760.0
Reliance Industries share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -36.81% lower than yesterday
The volume of Reliance Industries traded until 10 AM is 36.81% lower than yesterday, with the price currently at ₹2911.7, a decrease of 0.7%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Reliance Industries share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Reliance Industries touched a high of 2946.9 & a low of 2909.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2938.57
|Support 1
|2901.37
|Resistance 2
|2961.33
|Support 2
|2886.93
|Resistance 3
|2975.77
|Support 3
|2864.17
Reliance Industries share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Reliance Industries' stock price has increased by 0.19% to reach ₹2937.65, mirroring the upward trend of its industry counterparts. Companies like Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.52% and 0.49% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|2937.65
|5.55
|0.19
|3024.8
|2200.06
|1987523.39
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|291.1
|8.45
|2.99
|292.45
|150.7
|366211.93
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|537.0
|3.8
|0.71
|594.45
|239.25
|76176.05
|Oil India
|637.55
|7.35
|1.17
|669.05
|240.65
|69136.25
|Petronet LNG
|320.95
|0.25
|0.08
|322.5
|191.65
|48142.5
Reliance Industries share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.27%; Futures open interest increased by 0.2%
An increase in futures price and open interest for Reliance Industries indicates the possibility of positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2946.6, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹2932.1
Reliance Industries share price is at ₹2946.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2921.22 and ₹2947.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2921.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2947.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Industries share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Reliance Industries has increased by 0.42% and is currently trading at ₹2944.45. Over the past year, Reliance Industries' shares have surged by 33.50% to reach ₹2944.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.80% to 22648.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.13%
|3 Months
|-1.29%
|6 Months
|26.42%
|YTD
|13.47%
|1 Year
|33.5%
Reliance Industries share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2947.42
|Support 1
|2921.22
|Resistance 2
|2964.13
|Support 2
|2911.73
|Resistance 3
|2973.62
|Support 3
|2895.02
Reliance Industries share price Today : Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5785 k
The trading volume yesterday was 27.58% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 124 k.
Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2931.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹2953.9 & ₹2927.65 yesterday to end at ₹2931.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
