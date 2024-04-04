Hello User
Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock declines on the market

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 04 Apr 2024, by -0.3 %. The stock closed at 2942.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2933.7 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Stock Price Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries opened at 2966.9 and closed at 2971.3. The stock reached a high of 2966.9 and a low of 2938. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries was 1,990,735.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3024.8 and the 52-week low was 2104.48. The BSE volume for the day was 127109 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Apr 2024, 09:51 AM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates

04 Apr 2024, 09:43 AM IST Reliance Industries share price update :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2933.7, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹2942.4

The current price of Reliance Industries stock is 2933.7, with a net change of -8.7 and a percent change of -0.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

04 Apr 2024, 09:32 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.08%
3 Months10.05%
6 Months27.18%
YTD13.86%
1 Year39.05%
04 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2942.4, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹2971.3

The current data of Reliance Industries stock shows that the price is 2942.4 with a percent change of -0.97% and a net change of -28.9 points. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

04 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2971.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Industries on the BSE, the volume was 127,109 shares and the closing price was 2971.3.

