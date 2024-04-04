Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock declines on the market

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2966.9 and closed at ₹2971.3. The stock reached a high of ₹2966.9 and a low of ₹2938. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries was ₹1,990,735.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹3024.8 and the 52-week low was ₹2104.48. The BSE volume for the day was 127109 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Reliance Industries stock is ₹2933.7, with a net change of -8.7 and a percent change of -0.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.08%
|3 Months
|10.05%
|6 Months
|27.18%
|YTD
|13.86%
|1 Year
|39.05%
The current data of Reliance Industries stock shows that the price is ₹2942.4 with a percent change of -0.97% and a net change of -28.9 points. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Reliance Industries on the BSE, the volume was 127,109 shares and the closing price was ₹2971.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!