Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹1318.85 and closed at ₹1309.05, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1326.7 and a low of ₹1307.25 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹17,90,739 crore, the company's performance remains notable against a 52-week high of ₹1608.95 and a low of ₹1197.5. The BSE recorded a volume of 344,673 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.98% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 344 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1326.7 & ₹1307.25 yesterday to end at ₹1323.35. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.