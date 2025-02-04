Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 04 Feb 2025

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹1250 and closed higher at ₹1264.65, marking a positive movement. The stock recorded a high of ₹1255.90 and a low of ₹1238 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹1,711,980 crore, it remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹1608.95, while the 52-week low stands at ₹1202.10. The BSE volume for the day was 396,687 shares.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1255.18
|Support 1
|1236.73
|Resistance 2
|1264.82
|Support 2
|1227.92
|Resistance 3
|1273.63
|Support 3
|1218.28
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1559.0, 25.21% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1740.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|10
|9
|Buy
|16
|16
|16
|16
|Hold
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 396 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1255.90 & ₹1238 yesterday to end at ₹1245.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend