Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 04 Jul 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹3130.35, reached a high of ₹3149.5, and a low of ₹3085.2 before closing at ₹3132.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹2100987.47 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3161.45, and the 52-week low was ₹2221.05. The BSE volume for the day was 171684 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3142.05
|Support 1
|3077.6
|Resistance 2
|3178.25
|Support 2
|3049.35
|Resistance 3
|3206.5
|Support 3
|3013.15
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3275.0, 5.46% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3580.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 171 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3149.5 & ₹3085.2 yesterday to end at ₹3132.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend