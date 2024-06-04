Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 04 Jun 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2974.9, closed at ₹2859.6, with a high of ₹3029.9 and a low of ₹2918. The market capitalization was ₹2044084.57 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3024.8 and the 52-week low was ₹2221.05. The BSE volume was 315231 shares traded.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3220.0, 6.58% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2238.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 192.89% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 797 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3029.9 & ₹2918 yesterday to end at ₹2859.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend