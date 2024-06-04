Hello User
Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 04 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 04 Jun 2024, by 5.65 %. The stock closed at 2859.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3021.25 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at 2974.9, closed at 2859.6, with a high of 3029.9 and a low of 2918. The market capitalization was 2044084.57 crore. The 52-week high was 3024.8 and the 52-week low was 2221.05. The BSE volume was 315231 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3220.0, 6.58% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2238.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101011
    Buy13131311
    Hold5554
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
04 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5576 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 192.89% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 797 k.

04 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹2859.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3029.9 & 2918 yesterday to end at 2859.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

