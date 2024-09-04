Hello User
Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Sees Decline in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2024, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 3019.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3012 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 3041.65 and closed at 3032.80, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 3045 and a low of 3015.30. With a market capitalization of 20,430.04 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at 3217.90, while the low is 2221.05. The BSE volume recorded was 206,877 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2024, 09:41 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.3%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.06%

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices, along with reduced open interest in Reliance Industries, indicates that the current bearish trend may be slowing down. This suggests that the stock could be approaching a bottom or potentially begin a reversal in the near future.

04 Sep 2024, 09:33 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹3012, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹3019.6

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at 3012 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3006.63 and 3037.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3006.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3037.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

04 Sep 2024, 09:19 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Industries has decreased by 0.21%, currently trading at 3013.40. Over the past year, Reliance Industries' shares have appreciated by 25.20%, reaching 3013.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 29.45%, climbing to 25279.85 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.58%
3 Months-5.7%
6 Months0.59%
YTD16.76%
1 Year25.2%
04 Sep 2024, 08:46 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13037.63Support 13006.63
Resistance 23057.32Support 22995.32
Resistance 33068.63Support 32975.63
04 Sep 2024, 08:32 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3411.5, 12.98% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2600.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3786.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy88810
    Buy13131313
    Hold7775
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell0000
04 Sep 2024, 08:15 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6414 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 206 k.

04 Sep 2024, 08:03 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹3032.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3045 & 3015.3 yesterday to end at 3019.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

