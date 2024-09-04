Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Sees Decline in Today's Trading

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹3041.65 and closed at ₹3032.80, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹3045 and a low of ₹3015.30. With a market capitalization of ₹20,430.04 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at ₹3217.90, while the low is ₹2221.05. The BSE volume recorded was 206,877 shares.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices, along with reduced open interest in Reliance Industries, indicates that the current bearish trend may be slowing down. This suggests that the stock could be approaching a bottom or potentially begin a reversal in the near future.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at ₹3012 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3006.63 and ₹3037.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3006.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3037.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Industries has decreased by 0.21%, currently trading at ₹3013.40. Over the past year, Reliance Industries' shares have appreciated by 25.20%, reaching ₹3013.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 29.45%, climbing to 25279.85 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.58%
|3 Months
|-5.7%
|6 Months
|0.59%
|YTD
|16.76%
|1 Year
|25.2%
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3037.63
|Support 1
|3006.63
|Resistance 2
|3057.32
|Support 2
|2995.32
|Resistance 3
|3068.63
|Support 3
|2975.63
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3411.5, 12.98% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3786.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|10
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 206 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3045 & ₹3015.3 yesterday to end at ₹3019.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend