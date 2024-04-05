Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stock Slides in Today's Trading

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : Reliance Industries had a fluctuating day on the market with an open price of ₹2958.55, a close price of ₹2942.4, a high of ₹2958.55, and a low of ₹2900.5. The market cap stood at ₹1,979,944.39 cr. The 52-week high was ₹3024.8 and the low was ₹2104.48. The BSE volume for the day was 104,590 shares traded.
Reliance Industries stock is currently priced at ₹2926.45, with a percent change of -0.54 and a net change of -15.95. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor the stock's performance to see if this trend continues or changes in the near future.
On the last day, Reliance Industries had a trading volume of 104,590 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹2,942.4.
