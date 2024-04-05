Hello User
Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stock Slides in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 05 Apr 2024, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 2942.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2926.45 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Stock Price Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : Reliance Industries had a fluctuating day on the market with an open price of 2958.55, a close price of 2942.4, a high of 2958.55, and a low of 2900.5. The market cap stood at 1,979,944.39 cr. The 52-week high was 3024.8 and the low was 2104.48. The BSE volume for the day was 104,590 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2926.45, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹2942.4

Reliance Industries stock is currently priced at 2926.45, with a percent change of -0.54 and a net change of -15.95. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor the stock's performance to see if this trend continues or changes in the near future.

05 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2942.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Industries had a trading volume of 104,590 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 2,942.4.

