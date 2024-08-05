Hello User
Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 05 Aug 2024, by -1.1 %. The stock closed at 3031.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2998.45 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Aug 2024, 09:20 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: null

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.64%
3 Months-4.62%
6 Months2.86%
YTD16.0%
1 Year21.11%
05 Aug 2024, 08:50 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13017.72Support 12985.62
Resistance 23034.23Support 22970.03
Resistance 33049.82Support 32953.52
05 Aug 2024, 08:33 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3379.0, 12.69% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2600.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3786.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy881010
    Buy13131313
    Hold7755
    Sell3322
    Strong Sell0000
05 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5763 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 612 k.

05 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹3031.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3018.35 & 2985.8 yesterday to end at 2998.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

