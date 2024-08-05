Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.64%
|3 Months
|-4.62%
|6 Months
|2.86%
|YTD
|16.0%
|1 Year
|21.11%
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3017.72
|Support 1
|2985.62
|Resistance 2
|3034.23
|Support 2
|2970.03
|Resistance 3
|3049.82
|Support 3
|2953.52
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3379.0, 12.69% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3786.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|10
|10
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Hold
|7
|7
|5
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 612 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3018.35 & ₹2985.8 yesterday to end at ₹2998.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.