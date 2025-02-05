Hello User
Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2025, by 3.28 %. The stock closed at 1245.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1286 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 1247.05 and closed slightly lower at 1245.15. The stock reached a high of 1289 and a low of 1246.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of 16,85,998 crore, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of 397,483 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 1608.95 and a low of 1202.10.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13546 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 462 k.

05 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries closed at ₹1245.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1289 & 1246.65 yesterday to end at 1286. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

