Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹1247.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹1245.15. The stock reached a high of ₹1289 and a low of ₹1246.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹16,85,998 crore, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of 397,483 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹1608.95 and a low of ₹1202.10.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 462 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1289 & ₹1246.65 yesterday to end at ₹1286. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.