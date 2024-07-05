Hello User
Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stock Up in Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 05 Jul 2024, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 3107.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3121.55 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at 3116.95, reached a high of 3134.5, and a low of 3102.3 before closing at 3105.3. The market capitalization stood at 2,10,2746.59 crores with a 52-week high of 3161.45 and a 52-week low of 2221.05. The BSE volume for the day was 132,481 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jul 2024, 09:34 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹3121.55, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹3107.9

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at 3121.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3093.57 and 3126.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3093.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3126.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

05 Jul 2024, 09:16 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Industries has increased by 0.27% and is currently trading at 3116.40. Over the past year, Reliance Industries shares have surged by 32.46% to reach 3116.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.34% to 24302.15 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.53%
3 Months-1.5%
6 Months19.69%
YTD20.24%
1 Year32.46%
05 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13126.52Support 13093.57
Resistance 23147.23Support 23081.33
Resistance 33159.47Support 33060.62
05 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3276.0, 5.41% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2600.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3610.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101011
    Buy13131312
    Hold5554
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
05 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7170 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 132 k.

05 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹3105.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3134.5 & 3102.3 yesterday to end at 3105.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

