Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stock Up in Positive Trading Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹3116.95, reached a high of ₹3134.5, and a low of ₹3102.3 before closing at ₹3105.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹2,10,2746.59 crores with a 52-week high of ₹3161.45 and a 52-week low of ₹2221.05. The BSE volume for the day was 132,481 shares traded.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at ₹3121.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3093.57 and ₹3126.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3093.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3126.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Industries has increased by 0.27% and is currently trading at ₹3116.40. Over the past year, Reliance Industries shares have surged by 32.46% to reach ₹3116.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.34% to 24302.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.53%
|3 Months
|-1.5%
|6 Months
|19.69%
|YTD
|20.24%
|1 Year
|32.46%
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3126.52
|Support 1
|3093.57
|Resistance 2
|3147.23
|Support 2
|3081.33
|Resistance 3
|3159.47
|Support 3
|3060.62
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3276.0, 5.41% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3610.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 132 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3134.5 & ₹3102.3 yesterday to end at ₹3105.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend