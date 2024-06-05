Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹3007.95 and closed at ₹3021.25. The high for the day was ₹3007.95, while the low was ₹2719.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹1890063.6 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹3029.9 and ₹2221.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1035428 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2956.53
|Support 1
|2679.03
|Resistance 2
|3115.07
|Support 2
|2560.07
|Resistance 3
|3234.03
|Support 3
|2401.53
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3220.0, 15.26% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2238.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 192.89% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 797 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3007.95 & ₹2719.15 yesterday to end at ₹3021.25. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.