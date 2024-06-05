Hello User
Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 05 Jun 2024, by -7.53 %. The stock closed at 3021.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2793.6 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at 3007.95 and closed at 3021.25. The high for the day was 3007.95, while the low was 2719.15. The market capitalization stood at 1890063.6 crore. The 52-week high and low were 3029.9 and 2221.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1035428 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12956.53Support 12679.03
Resistance 23115.07Support 22560.07
Resistance 33234.03Support 32401.53
05 Jun 2024, 08:32 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3220.0, 15.26% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2238.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101011
    Buy13131311
    Hold5554
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
05 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5576 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 192.89% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 797 k.

05 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹3021.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3007.95 & 2719.15 yesterday to end at 3021.25. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

