Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2995.9 and closed at ₹3019.6, marking an increase. The stock reached a high of ₹3034 and a low matching its opening price. With a market capitalization of ₹2,049,905.6 crore, the company's performance reflects a stable position within its 52-week range, which spans from ₹2221.05 to ₹3217.9. The BSE recorded a volume of 201,285 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3411.5, 12.6% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3786.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|10
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 201 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3034 & ₹2995.9 yesterday to end at ₹3029.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend