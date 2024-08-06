Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2950.05 and closed at ₹2998.45. The high for the day was ₹2960.1 and the low was ₹2865.8. The market capitalization was ₹1958499.48 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3217.9 and the 52-week low was ₹2221.05. The BSE volume for the day was 247164 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.73% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 247 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2960.1 & ₹2865.8 yesterday to end at ₹2894.7. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.