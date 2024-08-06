Hello User
Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 06 Aug 2024, by -3.46 %. The stock closed at 2998.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2894.7 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at 2950.05 and closed at 2998.45. The high for the day was 2960.1 and the low was 2865.8. The market capitalization was 1958499.48 crore. The 52-week high was 3217.9 and the 52-week low was 2221.05. The BSE volume for the day was 247164 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5857 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.73% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 247 k.

06 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹2998.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2960.1 & 2865.8 yesterday to end at 2894.7. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

