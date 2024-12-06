Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹1310.75 and closed slightly lower at ₹1309. The stock reached a high of ₹1329.5 and a low of ₹1306.4, reflecting a modest trading range. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹17,890,470 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1608.95 and a low of ₹1197.5, with a trading volume of 674,847 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Industries has decreased by 0.27%, currently trading at ₹1317.65. Over the past year, however, Reliance Industries shares have increased by 7.44%, reaching ₹1317.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 18.48%, climbing to 24708.40 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.03%
|3 Months
|-10.98%
|6 Months
|-7.65%
|YTD
|2.29%
|1 Year
|7.44%
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1333.35
|Support 1
|1309.55
|Resistance 2
|1343.55
|Support 2
|1295.95
|Resistance 3
|1357.15
|Support 3
|1285.75
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1632.0, 23.52% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1825.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|9
|8
|Buy
|16
|16
|16
|13
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.07% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 674 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1329.5 & ₹1306.4 yesterday to end at ₹1321.2. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.