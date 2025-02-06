Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹1284.95 and closed slightly higher at ₹1286, with a daily high of ₹1290 and a low of ₹1276.15. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹1,729,504.57 crore. Over the past year, Reliance has seen a 52-week high of ₹1608.95 and a low of ₹1202.10, with a trading volume of 355,650 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1287.13
|Support 1
|1273.33
|Resistance 2
|1295.72
|Support 2
|1268.12
|Resistance 3
|1300.93
|Support 3
|1259.53
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1559.0, 21.98% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1740.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|10
|9
|Buy
|16
|16
|16
|16
|Hold
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 355 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1290 & ₹1276.15 yesterday to end at ₹1278.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.