Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 06 Jan 2025, by 0.78 %. The stock closed at 1241.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1251.35 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 1247.75 and closed at 1241.65, experiencing a high of 1262.3 and a low of 1235.6. The company's market capitalization stands at 16,80,450 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 1608.95 and a low of 1202.1. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 502,895 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1632.0, 30.42% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1825.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1010108
    Buy16161613
    Hold3337
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell0000
06 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13741 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 16.61% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 502 k.

06 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries closed at ₹1241.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1262.3 & 1235.6 yesterday to end at 1251.35. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

