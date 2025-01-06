Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹1247.75 and closed at ₹1241.65, experiencing a high of ₹1262.3 and a low of ₹1235.6. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹16,80,450 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹1608.95 and a low of ₹1202.1. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 502,895 shares for the day.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1632.0, 30.42% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1825.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|8
|Buy
|16
|16
|16
|13
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 16.61% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 502 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1262.3 & ₹1235.6 yesterday to end at ₹1251.35. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.