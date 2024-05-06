Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stock Drops in Trading Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2938.55, reached a high of ₹2949.1, and a low of ₹2832.7 before closing at ₹2932.1. The market capitalization was ₹1940738.63 crore with a 52-week high of ₹3024.8 and a 52-week low of ₹2200.06. The BSE volume for the day was 343554 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is -50.72% lower than yesterday
The volume of Reliance Industries traded by 1 PM is down by 50.72% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹2846.6, showing a decrease of 0.76%. Analyzing both volume and price is essential for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Reliance Industries share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Reliance Industries reached a high of 2854.8 and a low of 2845.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 2849.45 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 2844.05 and 2839.85.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2852.17
|Support 1
|2842.37
|Resistance 2
|2858.38
|Support 2
|2838.78
|Resistance 3
|2861.97
|Support 3
|2832.57
Reliance Industries share price Today : Futures trading lower by -0.36%; Futures open interest increased by 1.72%
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Reliance Industries indicate a possibility of downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range
Reliance Industries stock reached a low of ₹2848.15 and a high of ₹2881.45 on the current day.
Reliance Industries share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is -40.54% lower than yesterday
The volume of Reliance Industries traded until 12 AM is 40.54% less than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹2851.7, a decrease of 0.59%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Reliance Industries share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 2857.25 and 2845.5 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 2845.5 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2857.25.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2859.05
|Support 1
|2849.45
|Resistance 2
|2863.25
|Support 2
|2844.05
|Resistance 3
|2868.65
|Support 3
|2839.85
Reliance Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|2912.57
|10 Days
|2926.06
|20 Days
|2937.94
|50 Days
|2935.49
|100 Days
|2793.72
|300 Days
|2605.98
Reliance Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Industries share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Reliance Industries share price update :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2851.45, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹2868.5
Reliance Industries share price is at ₹2851.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2816.77 and ₹2934.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2816.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2934.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Industries share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is -16.95% lower than yesterday
The volume of Reliance Industries traded by 11 AM is 16.95% lower than yesterday. The price is currently trading at ₹2853, showing a decrease of 0.54%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze along with price in order to understand trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Reliance Industries share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 2873.25 and 2848.6 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 2848.6 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2873.25.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2857.25
|Support 1
|2845.5
|Resistance 2
|2864.45
|Support 2
|2840.95
|Resistance 3
|2869.0
|Support 3
|2833.75
Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2850.9, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹2868.5
Reliance Industries share price is at ₹2850.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2816.77 and ₹2934.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2816.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2934.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Industries share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Reliance Industries' stock price dropped by 0.6% to reach ₹2851.25, while its industry peers are experiencing mixed results. Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Petronet LNG are declining, while Oil India is seeing an increase. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are down by 0.21% and 0.3% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|2851.25
|-17.25
|-0.6
|3024.8
|2200.06
|1929067.82
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|283.15
|-2.85
|-1.0
|292.95
|150.7
|356210.61
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|525.6
|-8.7
|-1.63
|594.45
|239.25
|74558.9
|Oil India
|638.8
|7.8
|1.24
|669.05
|240.65
|69271.8
|Petronet LNG
|311.4
|-2.45
|-0.78
|322.8
|191.65
|46710.0
Reliance Industries share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3220.0, 12.84% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2238.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|11
|12
|Buy
|13
|13
|12
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|5
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 27.84% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Reliance Industries until 10 AM is 27.84% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹2855, showing a decrease of -0.47%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Reliance Industries share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Reliance Industries touched a high of 2876.4 & a low of 2851.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2873.25
|Support 1
|2848.6
|Resistance 2
|2887.15
|Support 2
|2837.85
|Resistance 3
|2897.9
|Support 3
|2823.95
Reliance Industries Live Updates
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES
Reliance Industries share price live: Stock Peers
The stock price of Reliance Industries has dropped by 0.38% today to reach ₹2857.5, in line with the decline seen in its industry peers like Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG. The overall market sentiment is reflected in the benchmark indices with Nifty and Sensex down by 0.13% and 0.31% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|2857.5
|-11.0
|-0.38
|3024.8
|2200.06
|1933296.37
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|278.2
|-7.8
|-2.73
|292.95
|150.7
|349983.37
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|517.45
|-16.85
|-3.15
|594.45
|239.25
|73402.78
|Oil India
|623.2
|-7.8
|-1.24
|669.05
|240.65
|67580.13
|Petronet LNG
|307.35
|-6.5
|-2.07
|322.8
|191.65
|46102.5
Reliance Industries share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.38%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.06%
An increase in futures price, combined with a decrease in open interest for Reliance Industries, indicates that the current positive trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the stock in the near future.
Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2869, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹2868.5
Reliance Industries share price is at ₹2869 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2816.77 and ₹2934.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2816.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2934.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Reliance Industries share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Reliance Industries has increased by 0.10% and is currently trading at ₹2871.45. Over the past year, Reliance Industries shares have surged by 29.05% to reach ₹2871.45. In contrast, Nifty has seen a rise of 24.39% to reach 22561.60 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.78%
|3 Months
|-4.01%
|6 Months
|23.64%
|YTD
|10.95%
|1 Year
|29.05%
Reliance Industries share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2934.37
|Support 1
|2816.77
|Resistance 2
|3000.93
|Support 2
|2765.73
|Resistance 3
|3051.97
|Support 3
|2699.17
Reliance Industries share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3220.0, 12.25% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2238.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|11
|12
|Buy
|13
|13
|12
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|5
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries share price Today : Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6043 k
The trading volume yesterday was 48.21% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 343 k.
Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2932.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹2949.1 & ₹2832.7 yesterday to end at ₹2932.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!