Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stock Drops in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stock Drops in Trading Today

28 min read . Updated: 06 May 2024, 01:52 PM IST
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 06 May 2024, by -0.59 %. The stock closed at 2868.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2851.45 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Stock Price Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at 2938.55, reached a high of 2949.1, and a low of 2832.7 before closing at 2932.1. The market capitalization was 1940738.63 crore with a 52-week high of 3024.8 and a 52-week low of 2200.06. The BSE volume for the day was 343554 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:52:00 PM IST

Reliance Industries share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is -50.72% lower than yesterday

The volume of Reliance Industries traded by 1 PM is down by 50.72% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 2846.6, showing a decrease of 0.76%. Analyzing both volume and price is essential for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 01:40:36 PM IST

Reliance Industries share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Industries reached a high of 2854.8 and a low of 2845.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 2849.45 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 2844.05 and 2839.85.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12852.17Support 12842.37
Resistance 22858.38Support 22838.78
Resistance 32861.97Support 32832.57
06 May 2024, 01:12:25 PM IST

Reliance Industries share price Today : Futures trading lower by -0.36%; Futures open interest increased by 1.72%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Reliance Industries indicate a possibility of downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

06 May 2024, 01:03:47 PM IST

Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Industries stock reached a low of 2848.15 and a high of 2881.45 on the current day.

06 May 2024, 12:47:59 PM IST

Reliance Industries share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is -40.54% lower than yesterday

The volume of Reliance Industries traded until 12 AM is 40.54% less than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 2851.7, a decrease of 0.59%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 12:34:30 PM IST

Reliance Industries share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 2857.25 and 2845.5 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 2845.5 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2857.25.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12859.05Support 12849.45
Resistance 22863.25Support 22844.05
Resistance 32868.65Support 32839.85
06 May 2024, 12:27:42 PM IST

Reliance Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days2912.57
10 Days2926.06
20 Days2937.94
50 Days2935.49
100 Days2793.72
300 Days2605.98
06 May 2024, 12:26:00 PM IST

Reliance Industries Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Reliance Industries share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

06 May 2024, 12:15:12 PM IST

Reliance Industries share price update :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2851.45, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹2868.5

Reliance Industries share price is at 2851.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2816.77 and 2934.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2816.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2934.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:49:15 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is -16.95% lower than yesterday

The volume of Reliance Industries traded by 11 AM is 16.95% lower than yesterday. The price is currently trading at 2853, showing a decrease of 0.54%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze along with price in order to understand trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 11:39:50 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 2873.25 and 2848.6 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 2848.6 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2873.25.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12857.25Support 12845.5
Resistance 22864.45Support 22840.95
Resistance 32869.0Support 32833.75
06 May 2024, 11:24:16 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2850.9, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹2868.5

Reliance Industries share price is at 2850.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2816.77 and 2934.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2816.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2934.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:17:55 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Reliance Industries' stock price dropped by 0.6% to reach 2851.25, while its industry peers are experiencing mixed results. Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Petronet LNG are declining, while Oil India is seeing an increase. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are down by 0.21% and 0.3% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries2851.25-17.25-0.63024.82200.061929067.82
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation283.15-2.85-1.0292.95150.7356210.61
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation525.6-8.7-1.63594.45239.2574558.9
Oil India638.87.81.24669.05240.6569271.8
Petronet LNG311.4-2.45-0.78322.8191.6546710.0
06 May 2024, 11:06:12 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3220.0, 12.84% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2238.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101112
    Buy13131211
    Hold5545
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
06 May 2024, 10:45:53 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 27.84% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Reliance Industries until 10 AM is 27.84% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 2855, showing a decrease of -0.47%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 10:35:46 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Industries touched a high of 2876.4 & a low of 2851.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12873.25Support 12848.6
Resistance 22887.15Support 22837.85
Resistance 32897.9Support 32823.95
06 May 2024, 10:11:39 AM IST

06 May 2024, 09:57:07 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price live: Stock Peers

The stock price of Reliance Industries has dropped by 0.38% today to reach 2857.5, in line with the decline seen in its industry peers like Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG. The overall market sentiment is reflected in the benchmark indices with Nifty and Sensex down by 0.13% and 0.31% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries2857.5-11.0-0.383024.82200.061933296.37
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation278.2-7.8-2.73292.95150.7349983.37
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation517.45-16.85-3.15594.45239.2573402.78
Oil India623.2-7.8-1.24669.05240.6567580.13
Petronet LNG307.35-6.5-2.07322.8191.6546102.5
06 May 2024, 09:45:57 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.38%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.06%

An increase in futures price, combined with a decrease in open interest for Reliance Industries, indicates that the current positive trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the stock in the near future.

06 May 2024, 09:37:22 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2869, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹2868.5

Reliance Industries share price is at 2869 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2816.77 and 2934.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2816.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2934.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 09:22:54 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Reliance Industries has increased by 0.10% and is currently trading at 2871.45. Over the past year, Reliance Industries shares have surged by 29.05% to reach 2871.45. In contrast, Nifty has seen a rise of 24.39% to reach 22561.60 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.78%
3 Months-4.01%
6 Months23.64%
YTD10.95%
1 Year29.05%
06 May 2024, 08:51:04 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12934.37Support 12816.77
Resistance 23000.93Support 22765.73
Resistance 33051.97Support 32699.17
06 May 2024, 08:36:06 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3220.0, 12.25% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2238.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101112
    Buy13131211
    Hold5545
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
06 May 2024, 08:18:14 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price Today : Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6043 k

The trading volume yesterday was 48.21% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 343 k.

06 May 2024, 08:00:35 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2932.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 2949.1 & 2832.7 yesterday to end at 2932.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

