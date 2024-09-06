Hello User
Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 06 Sep 2024, by -1.41 %. The stock closed at 3029.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2987.15 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 3039.45 and closed slightly lower at 3029.80. The stock reached a high of 3052.05 and a low of 2975. With a market capitalization of 20,21,049.41 crore, it remains robust despite fluctuations. The 52-week range shows a high of 3217.90 and a low of 2221.05, with a trading volume of 312,253 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2024, 08:48 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13038.17Support 12960.72
Resistance 23083.58Support 22928.68
Resistance 33115.62Support 32883.27
06 Sep 2024, 08:34 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3412.0, 14.22% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2600.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3786.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy88810
    Buy13131313
    Hold7775
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell0000
06 Sep 2024, 08:16 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6670 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.59% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 312 k.

06 Sep 2024, 08:02 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹3029.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3052.05 & 2975 yesterday to end at 2987.15. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

