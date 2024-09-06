Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹3039.45 and closed slightly lower at ₹3029.80. The stock reached a high of ₹3052.05 and a low of ₹2975. With a market capitalization of ₹20,21,049.41 crore, it remains robust despite fluctuations. The 52-week range shows a high of ₹3217.90 and a low of ₹2221.05, with a trading volume of 312,253 shares on the BSE.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3038.17
|Support 1
|2960.72
|Resistance 2
|3083.58
|Support 2
|2928.68
|Resistance 3
|3115.62
|Support 3
|2883.27
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3412.0, 14.22% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3786.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|10
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.59% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 312 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3052.05 & ₹2975 yesterday to end at ₹2987.15. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend