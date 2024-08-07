Hello User
Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 07 Aug 2024, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 2894.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2911.8 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries opened at 2901.15 and closed at 2894.7. The high for the day was 2955.35 and the low was 2901.15. The market capitalization stood at 1,970,069.02 crores. The 52-week high for the company was 3217.9 and the 52-week low was 2221.05. The BSE volume for the day was 194135 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2024, 08:50 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12942.38Support 12890.03
Resistance 22974.87Support 22870.17
Resistance 32994.73Support 32837.68
07 Aug 2024, 08:33 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3379.0, 16.05% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2600.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3786.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy881010
    Buy13131313
    Hold7755
    Sell3322
    Strong Sell0000
07 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5875 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 194 k.

07 Aug 2024, 08:05 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹2894.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2955.35 & 2901.15 yesterday to end at 2911.8. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

