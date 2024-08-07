Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2901.15 and closed at ₹2894.7. The high for the day was ₹2955.35 and the low was ₹2901.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹1,970,069.02 crores. The 52-week high for the company was ₹3217.9 and the 52-week low was ₹2221.05. The BSE volume for the day was 194135 shares traded.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2942.38
|Support 1
|2890.03
|Resistance 2
|2974.87
|Support 2
|2870.17
|Resistance 3
|2994.73
|Support 3
|2837.68
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3379.0, 16.05% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3786.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|10
|10
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Hold
|7
|7
|5
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 194 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2955.35 & ₹2901.15 yesterday to end at ₹2911.8. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.