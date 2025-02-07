Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹1276.60 and closed at ₹1278.05, with a high of ₹1287.35 and a low of ₹1270.80. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹1,734,240.90 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a 52-week high of ₹1608.95 and a low of ₹1202.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 160,168 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1290.08
|Support 1
|1272.43
|Resistance 2
|1297.87
|Support 2
|1262.57
|Resistance 3
|1307.73
|Support 3
|1254.78
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1559.0, 21.65% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1740.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|10
|9
|Buy
|16
|16
|16
|16
|Hold
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 160 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1287.35 & ₹1270.80 yesterday to end at ₹1281.55. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.