Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹1251.55 and closed slightly lower at ₹1251.35. The stock reached a high of ₹1261.70 and a low of ₹1215.30 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹16,931.03 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has experienced a high of ₹1608.95 and a low of ₹1202.10, with a trading volume of 782,428 shares on the BSE.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1247.37
|Support 1
|1200.37
|Resistance 2
|1278.18
|Support 2
|1184.18
|Resistance 3
|1294.37
|Support 3
|1153.37
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1632.0, 33.97% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1825.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|8
|Buy
|16
|16
|16
|13
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 11.04% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 782 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1261.7 & ₹1215.3 yesterday to end at ₹1218.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend