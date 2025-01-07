Hello User
Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 07 Jan 2025, by -2.65 %. The stock closed at 1251.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1218.2 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 1251.55 and closed slightly lower at 1251.35. The stock reached a high of 1261.70 and a low of 1215.30 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 16,931.03 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has experienced a high of 1608.95 and a low of 1202.10, with a trading volume of 782,428 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jan 2025, 08:50 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11247.37Support 11200.37
Resistance 21278.18Support 21184.18
Resistance 31294.37Support 31153.37
07 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1632.0, 33.97% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1825.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1010108
    Buy16161613
    Hold3337
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell0000
07 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14048 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 11.04% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 782 k.

07 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries closed at ₹1251.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1261.7 & 1215.3 yesterday to end at 1218.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

