Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2858 and closed at ₹2863.75. The high for the day was ₹2894.5 and the low was ₹2852.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹1,953,559.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹3029.9 and the 52-week low was ₹2221.05. The BSE volume for the day was 92,792 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 2890.18 and 2873.13 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 2873.13 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2890.18.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2894.5 & ₹2852.95 yesterday to end at ₹2863.75. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.