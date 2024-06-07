Hello User
Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 07 Jun 2024, by 0.83 %. The stock closed at 2863.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2887.45 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at 2858 and closed at 2863.75. The high for the day was 2894.5 and the low was 2852.95. The market capitalization stood at 1,953,559.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3029.9 and the 52-week low was 2221.05. The BSE volume for the day was 92,792 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jun 2024, 11:34 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 2890.18 and 2873.13 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 2873.13 and selling near the hourly resistance at 2890.18.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
07 Jun 2024, 11:20 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹2863.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2894.5 & 2852.95 yesterday to end at 2863.75. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

