Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 07 May 2024, by -1.03 %. The stock closed at 2868.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2839 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Stock Price Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at 2875 and closed at 2868.5 with a high of 2881.45 and a low of 2836.25. The market capitalization was 1920779.84 crore. The 52-week high was 3024.8 and the 52-week low was 2200.06. The BSE volume for the day was 143404 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3220.0, 13.42% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2238.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101112
    Buy13131211
    Hold5545
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
07 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Today : Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6055 k

The trading volume yesterday was 36.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 143 k.

07 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2868.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 2881.45 & 2836.25 yesterday to end at 2868.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

