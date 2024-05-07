Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2875 and closed at ₹2868.5 with a high of ₹2881.45 and a low of ₹2836.25. The market capitalization was ₹1920779.84 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3024.8 and the 52-week low was ₹2200.06. The BSE volume for the day was 143404 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3220.0, 13.42% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2238.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|11
|12
|Buy
|13
|13
|12
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|5
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 36.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 143 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹2881.45 & ₹2836.25 yesterday to end at ₹2868.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
