Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stock Faces Decline in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 08 Apr 2024, by -0.22 %. The stock closed at 2926.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2919.95 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Stock Price Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : Reliance Industries' stock opened at 2928 and closed at 2926.45 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 2941.5, while the low was 2911.9. The market capitalization of the company stood at 1,975,546.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3024.8, and the 52-week low was 2104.48. The BSE volume for the day was 431,312 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Apr 2024, 09:03 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2919.95, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹2926.45

The current price of Reliance Industries stock is 2919.95, with a percent change of -0.22% and a net change of -6.5. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

08 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2926.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Industries had a trading volume of 431,312 shares with a closing price of 2,926.45 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

