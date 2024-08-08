Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2945.75, reached a high of ₹2946.1, and a low of ₹2923 before closing at ₹2911.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹1981841.53 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹3217.9 and ₹2221.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 122,273 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Industries has decreased by 0.49% and is currently trading at ₹2914.85. Over the past year, Reliance Industries shares have gained 16.78%, reaching ₹2914.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.98% to 24297.50 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.7%
|3 Months
|-4.54%
|6 Months
|1.57%
|YTD
|13.33%
|1 Year
|16.78%
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2943.67
|Support 1
|2921.67
|Resistance 2
|2955.33
|Support 2
|2911.33
|Resistance 3
|2965.67
|Support 3
|2899.67
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3379.0, 15.36% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3786.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|10
|10
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Hold
|7
|7
|5
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 122 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2946.1 & ₹2923 yesterday to end at ₹2929.2. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.