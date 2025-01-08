Explore
Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2025, 09:17 AM IST
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2025, by 1.86 %. The stock closed at 1218.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1240.9 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 1221.65 and closed slightly lower at 1218.20. The stock experienced a high of 1243.40 and a low of 1221.40, reflecting some volatility within the session. The company's market capitalization stands at 16,482.43 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a 52-week high of 1608.95 and a low of 1202.10, with a trading volume of 512,057 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2025, 09:17:08 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Reliance Industries has increased by 0.94%, currently trading at 1252.55. However, over the past year, the price of Reliance Industries shares has declined by 4.08%, also standing at 1252.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 10.20%, reaching 23707.90 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.09%
3 Months-7.3%
6 Months-21.97%
YTD2.09%
1 Year-4.08%
08 Jan 2025, 08:47:41 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11249.48Support 11226.98
Resistance 21257.87Support 21212.87
Resistance 31271.98Support 31204.48
08 Jan 2025, 08:31:38 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1630.0, 31.36% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1295.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1825.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1010108
    Buy16161613
    Hold3337
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell0000
08 Jan 2025, 08:20:12 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13817 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 512 k.

08 Jan 2025, 08:05:37 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries closed at ₹1218.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1243.4 & 1221.4 yesterday to end at 1240.9. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

