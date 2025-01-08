Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2025

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹1221.65 and closed slightly lower at ₹1218.20. The stock experienced a high of ₹1243.40 and a low of ₹1221.40, reflecting some volatility within the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹16,482.43 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a 52-week high of ₹1608.95 and a low of ₹1202.10, with a trading volume of 512,057 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Reliance Industries has increased by 0.94%, currently trading at ₹1252.55. However, over the past year, the price of Reliance Industries shares has declined by 4.08%, also standing at ₹1252.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 10.20%, reaching 23707.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.09%
|3 Months
|-7.3%
|6 Months
|-21.97%
|YTD
|2.09%
|1 Year
|-4.08%
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1249.48
|Support 1
|1226.98
|Resistance 2
|1257.87
|Support 2
|1212.87
|Resistance 3
|1271.98
|Support 3
|1204.48
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1630.0, 31.36% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1295.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1825.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|8
|Buy
|16
|16
|16
|13
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 512 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1243.4 & ₹1221.4 yesterday to end at ₹1240.9. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.