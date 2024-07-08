Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹3103.8, reached a high of ₹3197.65, and closed at ₹3107.9. The low for the day was ₹3096.1. The market capitalization was ₹2151561.92 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3197.65, and the low was ₹2221.05. The BSE volume for the day was 758977 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 758 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3197.65 & ₹3096.1 yesterday to end at ₹3107.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend