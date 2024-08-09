Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2024, by -1.15 %. The stock closed at 2929.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2895.5 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at 2923, reached a high of 2927.2, and a low of 2892.25 before closing at 2929.2. The market capitalization stood at 1959040.75 cr. The 52-week high and low were 3217.9 and 2221.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 177212 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6040 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.47% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 177 k.

09 Aug 2024, 08:05 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹2929.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2927.2 & 2892.25 yesterday to end at 2895.5. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.