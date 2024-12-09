Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Dec 09 2024 09:34:01
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 812.65 -0.50%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 146.90 -0.91%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 370.75 0.35%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,311.00 -0.06%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 468.35 -0.62%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Sees Downward Trend in Today's Trading
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Sees Downward Trend in Today's Trading

2 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2024, 09:35 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 09 Dec 2024, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 1311.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1310.7 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 1326.9 and closed at 1321.2, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 1326.9 and a low of 1309.8 during the day. With a market capitalization of 17,748.38 crores, Reliance remains a significant player in the market. The 52-week range for the stock is between 1197.5 and 1608.95, with a trading volume of 412,701 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Dec 2024, 09:35:04 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries trading at ₹1310.7, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹1311.8

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries share price is at 1310.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1307.27 and 1321.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1307.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1321.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

09 Dec 2024, 09:20:07 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Industries has decreased by 0.15%, currently trading at 1309.80. Over the past year, Reliance Industries shares have appreciated by 6.76%, reaching 1309.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 17.68%, climbing to 24677.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.5%
3 Months-11.04%
6 Months-10.78%
YTD1.48%
1 Year6.76%
09 Dec 2024, 08:45:32 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11321.17Support 11307.27
Resistance 21329.48Support 21301.68
Resistance 31335.07Support 31293.37
09 Dec 2024, 08:31:08 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1632.0, 24.41% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1825.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy101098
    Buy16161613
    Hold3347
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell0000
09 Dec 2024, 08:19:41 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15277 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 412 k.

09 Dec 2024, 08:00:53 AM IST

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹1321.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1326.9 & 1309.8 yesterday to end at 1311.8. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue