Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Sees Downward Trend in Today's Trading

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹1326.9 and closed at ₹1321.2, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1326.9 and a low of ₹1309.8 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹17,748.38 crores, Reliance remains a significant player in the market. The 52-week range for the stock is between ₹1197.5 and ₹1608.95, with a trading volume of 412,701 shares on the BSE.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The share price of Reliance Industries has decreased by 0.15%, currently trading at ₹1309.80. Over the past year, Reliance Industries shares have appreciated by 6.76%, reaching ₹1309.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 17.68%, climbing to 24677.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.5%
|3 Months
|-11.04%
|6 Months
|-10.78%
|YTD
|1.48%
|1 Year
|6.76%
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1321.17
|Support 1
|1307.27
|Resistance 2
|1329.48
|Support 2
|1301.68
|Resistance 3
|1335.07
|Support 3
|1293.37
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1632.0, 24.41% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1825.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|9
|8
|Buy
|16
|16
|16
|13
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15277 k
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 412 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹1321.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1326.9 & ₹1309.8 yesterday to end at ₹1311.8. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.