Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹1251.2 and closed at ₹1240.9, experiencing a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1270.7 and a low of ₹1245 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹1,679,164 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at ₹1608.95, while the low is ₹1202.1. The BSE volume recorded was 881,916 shares, reflecting active trading.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1630.0, 28.88% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1295.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1825.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|8
|Buy
|16
|16
|16
|13
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 44.44% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 881 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1270.7 & ₹1245 yesterday to end at ₹1264.7. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.