Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2025, by 1.92 %. The stock closed at 1240.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1264.7 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 1251.2 and closed at 1240.9, experiencing a decline. The stock reached a high of 1270.7 and a low of 1245 during the session. With a market capitalization of 1,679,164 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at 1608.95, while the low is 1202.1. The BSE volume recorded was 881,916 shares, reflecting active trading.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2025, 08:31 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1630.0, 28.88% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1295.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1825.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1010108
    Buy16161613
    Hold3337
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell0000
09 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14005 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 44.44% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 881 k.

09 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries closed at ₹1240.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1270.7 & 1245 yesterday to end at 1264.7. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.