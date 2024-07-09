Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries opened at ₹3179.9 and closed at ₹3180.05. The stock reached a high of ₹3217.9 and a low of ₹3165. The market capitalization stood at ₹2166480.53 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3197.65 and a low of ₹2221.05. The BSE volume for the day was 191870 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3223.78
|Support 1
|3171.23
|Resistance 2
|3246.97
|Support 2
|3141.87
|Resistance 3
|3276.33
|Support 3
|3118.68
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3276.0, 2.31% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3610.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 191 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3217.9 & ₹3165 yesterday to end at ₹3180.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend