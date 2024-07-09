Hello User
Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 09 Jul 2024, by 0.69 %. The stock closed at 3180.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3202.1 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries opened at 3179.9 and closed at 3180.05. The stock reached a high of 3217.9 and a low of 3165. The market capitalization stood at 2166480.53 crore, with a 52-week high of 3197.65 and a low of 2221.05. The BSE volume for the day was 191870 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13223.78Support 13171.23
Resistance 23246.97Support 23141.87
Resistance 33276.33Support 33118.68
09 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3276.0, 2.31% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2600.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3610.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101011
    Buy13131312
    Hold5554
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
09 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6791 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 191 k.

09 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹3180.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3217.9 & 3165 yesterday to end at 3180.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

