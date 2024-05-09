Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : Reliance Industries' stock opened at ₹2795 and closed at ₹2803.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹2866.95, while the low was ₹2795. The market capitalization stands at 1919392.88 cr. The 52-week high and low are ₹3024.8 and ₹2202.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 278869 shares.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3220.0, 13.5% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2238.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|11
|12
|Buy
|13
|13
|12
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|5
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 18.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 278 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹2866.95 & ₹2795 yesterday to end at ₹2803.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
