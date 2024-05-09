Hello User
Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 09 May 2024, by 1.18 %. The stock closed at 2803.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2836.95 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Stock Price Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : Reliance Industries' stock opened at 2795 and closed at 2803.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 2866.95, while the low was 2795. The market capitalization stands at 1919392.88 cr. The 52-week high and low are 3024.8 and 2202.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 278869 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3220.0, 13.5% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2238.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101112
    Buy13131211
    Hold5545
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
09 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Today : Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6110 k

The trading volume yesterday was 18.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 278 k.

09 May 2024, 08:08 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2803.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 2866.95 & 2795 yesterday to end at 2803.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

