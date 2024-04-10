Hello User
Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 10 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 10 Apr 2024, by -1.48 %. The stock closed at 2971 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2927.1 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Stock Price Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : Reliance Industries opened at 2975, reached a high of 2978.75, and a low of 2925 before closing at 2971. The market capitalization stood at 1,980,384.16 crore. The 52-week high was at 3024.8 and the 52-week low was at 2116.69. The BSE volume for the day was 59,883 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2971 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Reliance Industries was 59883 shares, and the closing price was 2971.

